Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $427,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

