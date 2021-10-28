Capital International Investors Has $247.59 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.97% of Guardant Health worth $247,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.