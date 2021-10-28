Capital International Investors Has $369.84 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $369,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE APH opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

