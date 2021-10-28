Capital International Investors Has $519.83 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $519,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 755,901 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,973. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.