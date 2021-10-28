Capital International Investors Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858,647 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.36% of American Tower worth $439,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower stock opened at $285.42 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

