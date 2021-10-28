Capital International Investors Sells 1,420 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $448,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

