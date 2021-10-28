Capital One Financial’s (COF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

