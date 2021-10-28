Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$48.50 price target on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.05.

TSE:CPX opened at C$40.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.05. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

