Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

