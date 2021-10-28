Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,038,470.25. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

