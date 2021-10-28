Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:CSV traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 308,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.