Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

