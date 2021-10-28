carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $37.97 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

