Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 462,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
CASA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
