Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 462,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

CASA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

