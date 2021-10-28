Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

