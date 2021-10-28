Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.28. 227,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.31. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

