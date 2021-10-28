Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $22,027,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $353,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

MPC opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

