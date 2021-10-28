Caxton Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 48.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lam Research by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 317,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.0% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $553.62 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

