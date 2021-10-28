Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $213,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

ATHM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

