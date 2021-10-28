Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 1,893 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

TXG stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.