Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $190.67 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

