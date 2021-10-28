Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 4,734 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AeroVironment by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AeroVironment by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,997.67 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.