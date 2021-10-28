Caxton Associates LP Takes $390,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.79.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

