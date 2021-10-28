Caxton Associates LP Takes $407,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

