Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 454 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $162.35 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

