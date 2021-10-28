Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

