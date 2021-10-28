Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,469 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

