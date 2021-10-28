Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $34.58.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.