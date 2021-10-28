Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $316.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $322.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

