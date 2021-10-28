Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

