Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

