Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.