Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

