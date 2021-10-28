Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

