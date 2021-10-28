Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $130.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

