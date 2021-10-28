Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,244 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.