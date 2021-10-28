Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $353,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of PML stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

