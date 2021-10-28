Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

NYSE CE opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

