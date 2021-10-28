Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

