Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.