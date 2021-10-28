Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

