Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CERE stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 284,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,763. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

