CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 3,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

