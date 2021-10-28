CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in CGI were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

GIB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

