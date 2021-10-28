Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 171,547 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,063,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $117,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

