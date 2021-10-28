Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,830 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Eastman Chemical worth $114,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.