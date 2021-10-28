Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,745 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $130,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $525.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $535.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

