Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $120,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

