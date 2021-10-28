Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $125.16 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $125,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

