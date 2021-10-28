Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $135.65 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ViacomCBS worth $135,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.83 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

